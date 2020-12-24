Von Der Layen Says Single Market to Be Fair After Brexit Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal will make sure that the single market will be fair, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, adding that the European Union was is aware that the agreement would not solve all London-Brussels issues.

"The single market will be fair and remain so. The EU rules and standards will be respected. We have effective tools to react if fair competition is distorted and impacts our trade," von der Leyen said at a press conference.

Von der Leyen added that the EU was aware "of the fact that this agreement will not resolve all problems" between the bloc and the UK.