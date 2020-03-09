UrduPoint.com
Von Der Leyen Acknowledges 'Vast Impact' Of Coronavirus On EU Economy

Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:50 PM

The European Commission strives to comprehensively address the strong impact of coronavirus on the European Union's economy, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

"The spread of the virus has a vast impact on people's lives, but it also has a vast impact on our economy. We are looking into everything that we can do to help to address the impacts on the economy," von der Leyen said at a press conference.

She said a "strong coordination" was ongoing between the commission and Europe's leaders, as well as European institutions, to address this topic in a "coordinated and coherent way."

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, in turn, said during a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell that the Union would "try to support [its] partners in Africa in order to strengthen their health care system and health security," when asked about the coronavirus spread in Africa.

She said that of the 300 million Euros ($342 million) that the commission had issued in extra financial support two weeks ago, "part ... is going to Africa."

A week ago, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicted a slowdown of the global GDP growth to as little as 1.5 percent in 2020 if the spread of novel coronavirus intensifies. Even if the spread worldwide is contained, the OECD forecast the global GDP to not grow beyond 2.4 percent, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than previous estimates.

