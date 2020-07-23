Von Der Leyen Admits EU Budget Cuts 'hard To Swallow'
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:24 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The president of the European Commission admitted Thursday that a proposal hammered out by national leaders in a hard-fought summit deal involves EU budget cuts that are hard to stomach.
"Yes, we managed to avoid even further cuts, as some member states wanted, but this MFF is a difficult pill to swallow. And I know this house feels the same way," she told the European Parliament, referring to the draft long-term EU budget.