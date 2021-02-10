UrduPoint.com
Von Der Leyen Admits EU 'Underestimated' Challenges In Mass Vaccine Production

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The European Union has underestimated challenges in mass production of coronavirus vaccines, which has yet to match "ground-breaking pace of science," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

For weeks, EU nations have been facing delays in Pfizer/BioNTech и AstraZeneca vaccine supplies as the manufacturers are scrambling to reorganize production to meet global demand.

"Quite rightly, all of us were very much focused on the development of the vaccine, but broadly speaking, we underestimated the difficulty related to mass production. Normally, it takes five to 10 years to produce a new vaccine - we did in 10 months.

That is a huge scientific success and we should be rightly proud," von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

Science thus has "outstripped" industry, according to the top EU official.

She explained that vaccine production is a complex procedure, and it is impossible to establish a production site overnight. Moreover, vaccines contain up to 400 ingredients, and their production involves as many as 100 enterprises, she continued.

Still, von der Leyen is convinced that EU-level vaccine distribution was "the right thing to do." Otherwise, "only a handful of big member states" could secure vaccines, leaving the others "empty-handed," she argued.

