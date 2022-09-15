UrduPoint.com

Von Der Leyen Arrives In Kiev To Discuss Ukraine's EU Accession With Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Von der Leyen Arrives in Kiev to Discuss Ukraine's EU Accession With Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kiev for the third time since late February to discuss Ukraine's EU accession process with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"In Kyiv ... so much has changed. Ukraine is now a EU candidate. I'll discuss with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession," von der Leyen tweeted.

On February 28, Zelenskyy signed the application for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

On April 8, the Ukrainian leader received a questionnaire to begin the country's accession process and returned it to EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas on April 18.

On June 23, the EU approved granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the bloc. Gaining the candidate status is the first step in a long process of accession. Turkey has been a candidate since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010, and Serbia since 2012. Croatia was the latest country to join the EU in 2013 after a ten-year accession process.

