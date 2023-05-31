Von Der Leyen Calls for Integration of Western Balkans Into EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called for seizing the "important moment" in the Balkan region and acceleration its integration into the European Union amid recent tensions in Kosovo.

"Recent tensions are, of course, concerning.

I call on all sides to step away from confrontation and to take measures to restore calm. But today I want to present a new initiative to seize this important moment in the region. It is a new growth plan for the Western Balkans," von der Leyen said at a security conference in Slovakia, adding that the EU wants to "bring some of the benefits" of the membership to "the people of the Western Balkans already today."