Von Der Leyen Calls For Paris-Style Biodiversity Pact To Prevent Next Pandemics

Tue 26th January 2021

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The European Union intends to soon propose a global pact similar to the 2015 Paris climate deal to protect biodiversity and ward off future pandemics, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the virtual Davos Agenda meeting on Tuesday.

"We have spoken a lot about the links between biodiversity laws and COVID. Now we must move to action ... If we do not urgently act to protect our nature, the next pandemic will be around the corner. More than half of global GDP is dependent on the functioning of biodiversity and ecosystems," she said in her address.

The bloc is therefore set to come up with a world biodiversity pact.

"This is why Europe will soon present a legal framework for the restoration of healthy ecosystem ... We are ready to broker the same ambition at the global level at the next UN biodiversity summit. This will have to be like COP21 was for climate, because we need a Paris-style agreement for biodiversity," von der Leyen added.

The next UN biodiversity conference is scheduled to take place in China's southern city of Kunming in May.

