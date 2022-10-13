UrduPoint.com

Von Der Leyen Condemns 'Abhorrent Murders' Of 2 Gay Men In Slovakia

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Von der Leyen Condemns 'Abhorrent Murders' of 2 Gay Men in Slovakia

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday condemned the lethal shooting of two gay men in a bar in the Slovak capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday condemned the lethal shooting of two gay men in a bar in the Slovak capital.

"These abhorrent murders are a threat to our societies built on respect and tolerance.

The EU is committed to helping fight hate crime and speech in all form," she said on social media

The German conservative said the EU must protect the LGBTIQ community.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said a "radicalized teenager" killed two young men in Bratislava on Wednesday night. Heger suggested that the gunman was a white supremacist.

