Von Der Leyen Congratulates Orban on Re-Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, congratulated Viktor Orban on his re-election as Hungarian Prime Minister and expressed hope for successful collective address to "unprecedented challenges.

The Hungarian parliament at a meeting on Monday re-elected Orban as prime minister of the country, he will lead the government for the fifth time in his career. After the vote, Orban took the oath and took office.

"Dear Prime Minister Viktor Orban, congratulations on your reelection today. The EU faces unprecedented challenges. I look forward to working together to ensure we can collectively address them successfully," von der Leyen tweeted.