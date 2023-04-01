UrduPoint.com

Von Der Leyen Could Become New NATO Secretary General - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Von der Leyen Could Become New NATO Secretary General - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could become the new NATO head in October of this year, the Sun tabloid reports, citing a diplomatic source.

A number of NATO member states have suggested that von der Leyen take over the alliance, the source said.

Nonetheless, the United Kingdom would likely veto Ursula von der Leyen's appointment due to her poor past performance as German Defense Minister, UK sources told the Sun on Friday.

Current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to step down in the fall of 2023. Stoltenberg's term as secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

Ursula von der Leyen's term as European Commission President does not end until next year.

In February, the Foreign Policy journal reported that the selection of a successor to the current NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will be happening through consultations between members of the alliance, with the ultimate decision based on consensus, although the US, Germany, France and the UK exercise substantial influence during the process.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Poor France German Germany Alliance United Kingdom February September October

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

9 hours ago
 Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ta ..

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full c ..

9 hours ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , De ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Deputy express grief over loss o ..

9 hours ago
 EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hu ..

EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hub From May 1

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.