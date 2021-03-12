Von der Leyen Discusses COVID-19 Vaccination With Croatian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has discussed COVID-19 vaccination with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and offered him assistance in the rollout.

After the EU regulator started a review of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V last week, Plenkovic said that his country has already requested necessary documents from the vaccine developer and will decide on whether to buy it in line with recommendations of national and EU regulators. He added that his country in general is "more than ready" to order the Russian-made shots.

"Good meeting with Prime Minister @AndrejPlenkovic. We discussed vaccination; @EU_Commission ready to support [Croatia] in the rollout," von der Leyen tweeted.

She also noted that the Adriatic nation will be a major beneficiary of the bloc's COVID-19 recovery package and stressed the need for the country to come up with a "robust" investment and reform plan.

In addition, the top EU official reaffirmed support for Croatia on the path toward the adoption of the euro and accession to the Schengen zone.