Von Der Leyen, Johnson Hold Phone Call, Mandate Negotiators To Continue Post-Brexit Talks

Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Sunday that the phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in the day was fruitful and that the sides mandated their negotiators to continue the post-Brexit talks though deadlines were missed multiple times.

"I had a constructive and useful phone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We discussed the major unsolved topics. Our negotiations teams have been working day and night over the recent days and despite the exhaustion after almost one year of negotiations and despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we both think that it is responsible at this point in time to go the extra mile," von der Leyen said.

"We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can be reached even at this late stage. The negotiations continue here in Brussels," the EU official noted.

More Stories From World

