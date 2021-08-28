Von der Leyen Lauds Couple Behind BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday applauded Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, the husband and wife team behind a pioneering COVID-19 vaccine technology.

"The technology Ugur Sahin & Ozlem Tureci pioneered is changing the world. It is changing Africa too. mRNA is protecting millions against #COVID19. It can be a game-changer in fighting other diseases, malaria & TB. Thank you Uğur Şahin & Özlem Türeci for your gift to the world," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The German couple, both of Turkish descent, co-founded German biotechnology company BioNTech, which in 2020 developed the first messenger RNA-based vaccine approved for use against COVID-19.

Their trailblazing vaccine technology is said to have advantages over traditional vaccines.

Unlike traditional vaccines that require the production of pathogens, which, if done at high volumes, could increase the risks of localized outbreaks of the virus at a production facility, RNA vaccines can be produced faster, cheaper, and in a more standardized fashion (with fewer error rates in production), which can improve responsiveness to severe outbreaks.