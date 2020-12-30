UrduPoint.com
Von Der Leyen, Michel Sign Agreement On Post-Brexit Cooperation With UK

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:14 PM

Von der Leyen, Michel Sign Agreement on Post-Brexit Cooperation With UK

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed on Wednesday an agreement on post-Brexit trade and cooperation with the United Kingdom, eventually reached last week after several months of negotiation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed on Wednesday an agreement on post-Brexit trade and cooperation with the United Kingdom, eventually reached last week after several months of negotiations.

The signing ceremony was held in the EU headquarters in Brussels.

The documents will be now sent to London to be signed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The sides sign three documents: a trade and cooperation deal, an agreement on sharing and protecting classified information, and an agreement on cooperation on peaceful use of the nuclear energy.

The agreement is yet to be approved by EU member states and to be ratified by the European Parliament and the UK parliament.

