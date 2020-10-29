The European Union stands in solidarity with France after an attack in the French city of Nice, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The European Union stands in solidarity with France after an attack in the French city of Nice, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, three people were killed in a knife attack in a church in the southern city of Nice.

The attacker was detained by the police. A probe, which considers a terrorism motive, was launched.

"My thoughts are with the victims of this appalling act. No one should doubt Europe's solidarity with France. We are united and determined in the face of fanatism and barbarism," von der Leyen told a press conference.