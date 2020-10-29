UrduPoint.com
Von Der Leyen On Attack In Nice: Nobody Should Doubt Europe's Solidarity With France

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:51 PM

Von Der Leyen on Attack in Nice: Nobody Should Doubt Europe's Solidarity With France

The European Union stands in solidarity with France after an attack in the French city of Nice, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday

Earlier in the day, three people were killed in a knife attack in a church in the southern city of Nice.

The attacker was detained by the police. A probe, which considers a terrorism motive, was launched.

Earlier in the day, three people were killed in a knife attack in a church in the southern city of Nice.

The attacker was detained by the police. A probe, which considers a terrorism motive, was launched.

"My thoughts are with the victims of this appalling act. No one should doubt Europe's solidarity with France. We are united and determined in the face of fanatism and barbarism," von der Leyen told a press conference.

