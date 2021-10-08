- Home
- Von der Leyen Orders Analysis of Polish Сourt Ruling on National Law Primacy - Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is deeply concerned over the Polish constitutional tribunal's ruling on national constitution superiority over EU legislation and has instructed the commission to carry out a detailed analysis quickly, spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.
"The president of the EU Commission is deeply concerned of yesterday's Polish constitutional tribunal (ruling) and instructed the commission services to analyze it thoroughly and swiftly," Mamer said at a briefing.