Von der Leyen Orders Analysis of Polish Сourt Ruling on National Law Primacy - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is deeply concerned over the Polish constitutional tribunal's ruling on national constitution superiority over EU legislation and has instructed the commission to carry out a detailed analysis quickly, spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

