Von der Leyen Pledges Plan for Stronger Europe After Pandemic in State of Union Speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that her first state of the union speech would outline a plan for Europe, which would emerge as a stronger power from the coronavirus crisis.

The keynote speech is scheduled for September 16.

"This year, the #COVID19 crisis changed our lives. But it did not change our ambitions. In exactly one week I will share my vision for a stronger Europe and a better world after the pandemic, in my first State of the Union address," von der Leyen tweeted.

The current commission took office on December 1.