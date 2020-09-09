UrduPoint.com
Von Der Leyen Pledges Plan For Stronger Europe After Pandemic In State Of Union Speech

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Von der Leyen Pledges Plan for Stronger Europe After Pandemic in State of Union Speech

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that her first state of the union speech would outline a plan for Europe, which would emerge as a stronger power from the coronavirus crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that her first state of the union speech would outline a plan for Europe, which would emerge as a stronger power from the coronavirus crisis.

The keynote speech is scheduled for September 16.

"This year, the #COVID19 crisis changed our lives. But it did not change our ambitions. In exactly one week I will share my vision for a stronger Europe and a better world after the pandemic, in my first State of the Union address," von der Leyen tweeted.

The current commission took office on December 1.

