Von Der Leyen Proposes Creating Sanctions Regime Similar to Magnitsky Act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the commission would propose a sanctions regime similar to Washington's Magnitsky Act.

"This house has called many times for a European Magnitsky Act.

And I can announce that we can now come forward with the proposal," Von der Leyen said at the 2020 State of the European Union debate.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed naming the emerging European global human rights violations sanctions regime after Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, similar to the Magnitsky list.