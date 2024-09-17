Von Der Leyen Reveals New Top Lineup As EU Shifts Right
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) After weeks of political horse-trading, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen unveiled Tuesday a new top team tasked with shoring up the EU's economic and military security through the next five years.
Faced with Russia's war in Ukraine, the potential return of Donald Trump as US president and competition from China, the new commission will need to steward the EU at a time of global uncertainty.
To confront the challenges, von der Leyen handed powerful economic portfolios to France, Spain and Italy -- with a hard-right candidate from Rome taking a top role in a commission seen shifting broadly rightward.
"It's about strengthening our tech sovereignty, our security and our democracy," the commission chief said as she announced the team at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
France's outgoing foreign minister Stephane Sejourne was handed an executive vice president role overseeing industrial strategy, after von der Leyen ousted Paris's first nominee.
Spain's Teresa Ribera, a socialist climate campaigner, was also made an executive vice president, tasked with overseeing competition and the bloc's transition toward carbon neutrality.
As Russia's war against Ukraine grinds on through a third year, security and defence assumed a new prominence.
Former Lithuanian prime minister Andrius Kubilius landed a new defence role overseeing the EU's push to rearm, making him one of several hawkish Russia critics in eastern Europe to receive a prominent position.
Those also include Estonia's ex-premier Kaja Kallas, already chosen by EU leaders as the bloc's foreign policy chief.
And Finland, another country neighbouring Russia, saw its pick Henna Virkkunen given a weighty umbrella role including security and tech.
As part of the bloc's careful balancing act, the German head of the EU executive had to choose the lineup for her second term from nominees put forward by the other 26 member states.
That has meant treading a political tightrope between the demands of competing national leaders -- and putting some noses out of joint.
The highest-profile casualty was France's first-choice candidate Thierry Breton, who quit suddenly as internal market commissioner on Monday accusing von der Leyen of pushing Paris to ditch him.
Von der Leyen fell short in her efforts at gender balance, ending up with 40 percent women after pressuring member states for female nominees.
But women obtained the lion's share of executive VP roles, with four of six posts.
