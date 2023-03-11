Von der Leyen Says Agreed With Biden to Start Work on Raw Materials Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she agreed with US President Joe Biden to start working on an agreement on critical raw materials that have been either sourced or processed in the European Union.

"We have agreed that we will start work now with a clear goal.

The goal is to have an agreement on critical raw materials that have been sourced, or processed in the European Union so that these strategic supply chains are able to access the American market as if they had been sourced in the United States. So, also access to all the necessary benefits from the United States," von der Leyen told reporters on Friday, after her meeting with Biden.