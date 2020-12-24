Von Der Leyen Says Deal With UK on Fishery Very Good

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union and the United Kingdom achieved a "very good agreement" on fishery, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday after announcing that the post-Brexit deal had been done

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom achieved a "very good agreement" on fishery, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday after announcing that the post-Brexit deal had been done.

Fishing rights have been among the thorniest issues in negotiations of the post-Brexit agreement and have remained under question until the latest moment.

"And in the fishery field, I think, we made a huge step forward and got a very good agreement, so that shows from the position of strength you can achieve a lot," von der Leyen told a briefing.