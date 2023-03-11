Von der Leyen Says Discussed Ukraine 'Extensively' With Biden at White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had an extensive discussion on Ukraine at a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

"We have extensively discussed that (conflict in Ukraine), starting with the financial budget support that the European Union is giving 18 billion (Euros) during this year, one and a half billion (euro) per month to Ukraine, but also discussing the way we are caring for four million refugees from Ukraine in the European Union," von der Leyen told reporters following the meeting with Biden.

A "strong focus" of her talks with Biden was on sanctions against Russia, she added.