Von der Leyen Says EU Shipped Over 77,000 Tonnes of In-Kind Help to Ukraine Since February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The European Union has delivered over 77,000 tonnes of in-kind help to Ukraine since February 2022, including various humanitarian goods, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"Since February, the EU has shipped over 77,000 tonnes of in-kind assistance to Ukraine. This includes life-saving supplies such as medicine, food, shelter items.

As well as fire-fighting vehicles and mobile hospitals," von der Leyen tweeted.

The commission president also stated that thanks to these measures the EU's solidarity with Ukraine "is only growing stronger."

In November, the EU commission stated that it had provided over 523 million Euros ($557 million) in humanitarian aid to help Ukrainian civilians since February 24 as part of the almost 20 billion euro assistance plan agreed by the EU member states for Ukraine amid Russia's military operation there.