Von der Leyen Says EU to Have Enough COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Soon

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The European Union will soon have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for everyone, the European Commission president said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, EU nations launched immunization against the coronavirus disease with the vaccine developed by US pharma company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. The campaign was launched the next day after all member states received their first shipments of the vaccine following the commission's authorization.

"Today the first Europeans are getting vaccinated against #COVID19. I'm touched to see people taking the vaccine everywhere across the EU.

From Madrid to Paris, Athens to Riga. First we protect the more vulnerable. Soon we'll have enough doses for all of us," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine to have been approved by the EU so far. The sides have a contract for 200 million vaccine doses, with an option for the bloc to purchase an additional 100 million doses next year. The EU27 has a population of almost 450 million.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to consider an authorization application for Moderna's vaccine on January 6.