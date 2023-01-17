Von Der Leyen Says EU Vows to Introduce 10th Package of Russia Sanctions - Reports

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the intention of the European Union to introduce the tenth package of Russia sanctions, CNN reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the intention of the European Union to introduce the tenth package of Russia sanctions, CNN reported.

The new package of measures will be mainly aimed at closing loopholes, ending circumventions of sanctions, as well as rolling out massive consequences for those who circumvent EU sanctions.