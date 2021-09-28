UrduPoint.com

Von Der Leyen Says EU Wants To Initiate Albania Membership Talks By End Of Year

The goal of the European Union is to open talks with Albania over membership of the bloc by the end of 2021, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The goal of the European Union is to open talks with Albania over membership of the bloc by the end of 2021, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

''We will have our first intergovernmental conference so that we can start the accession talks.

I really want to bring this process forward so that we can start before the end of the year. That is the goal,'' the president said during a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The EU official is on a visit to Albania ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit.

