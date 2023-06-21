Von der Leyen Says 'Goal is in Sight' for Ukrainian Reforms Toward EU Accession

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that "the goal is in sight" for Ukrainian reforms toward the country's EU accession process.

"Today, the European Commission presents a new oral update on the progress Ukraine made on judicial reform, on anti-corruption, on new laws for media and national minorities. This reporting shows the goal is in sight and we will work with Ukraine to get over the finish line," von der Leyen said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (ERC 2023) in London.

From June 21-22, London is hosting the Ukraine Recovery Conference, an annual event launched in London in 2017 and dedicated to Ukraine's transformation toward the European standards in a number of spheres.

On February 28, 2022, a week after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Kiev applied for EU membership and was granted candidate status last June. In order to achieve a full-fledged membership Ukraine will have to implement reforms in a number of spheres, aimed at bringing the country's standards into compliance with those of the European Union. The European Commission monitors the changes and regularly reports on them.