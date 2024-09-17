Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) After weeks of fierce political horse-trading, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Tuesday to unveil her new top team to help steward the EU through the next five years of global uncertainty.

As part of the bloc's careful balancing act, the German head of the EU executive must choose the line-up for her second term from nominees put forward by the other 26 member states.

That has meant treading a political tightrope between the demands of competing national leaders -- and putting some noses out of joint.

The highest-profile casualty so far has been France's first choice candidate Thierry Breton, who quit suddenly as internal market commissioner on Monday accusing von der Leyen of pushing Paris to ditch him.

But von der Leyen also looks to have fallen short in her push to get a gender-balanced administration, as countries largely snubbed her request for both a man and woman candidate.

The choice of who gets which job is seen as a clear indication of where Brussels wants to steer the European Union.

Faced with Russia's war in Ukraine, the potential return of Donald Trump as US president and competition from China -- the formation of the new commission comes at a crucial moment.

"Choices are the hinges of destiny. And in a world full of adversity, Europe's destiny hinges on what we do next," said von der Leyen in July, as she secured a new mandate.