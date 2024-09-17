Open Menu

Von Der Leyen Set To Reveal EU's New Top Line-up

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Von der Leyen set to reveal EU's new top line-up

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) After weeks of fierce political horse-trading, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Tuesday to unveil her new top team to help steward the EU through the next five years of global uncertainty.

As part of the bloc's careful balancing act, the German head of the EU executive must choose the line-up for her second term from nominees put forward by the other 26 member states.

That has meant treading a political tightrope between the demands of competing national leaders -- and putting some noses out of joint.

The highest-profile casualty so far has been France's first choice candidate Thierry Breton, who quit suddenly as internal market commissioner on Monday accusing von der Leyen of pushing Paris to ditch him.

But von der Leyen also looks to have fallen short in her push to get a gender-balanced administration, as countries largely snubbed her request for both a man and woman candidate.

The choice of who gets which job is seen as a clear indication of where Brussels wants to steer the European Union.

Faced with Russia's war in Ukraine, the potential return of Donald Trump as US president and competition from China -- the formation of the new commission comes at a crucial moment.

"Choices are the hinges of destiny. And in a world full of adversity, Europe's destiny hinges on what we do next," said von der Leyen in July, as she secured a new mandate.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe China France German European Union Trump Job Brussels Paris Man July Women Market From Top

Recent Stories

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

3 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

20 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

20 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

24 hours ago
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

1 day ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World