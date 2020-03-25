Von Der Leyen Tells Industry Majors to Produce More Ventilators Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she had held a video conference with major EU companies in a bid to increase ventilator output amid the coronavirus pandemic

"Respiratory ventilators can save lives - and we need to ensure we have enough in the EU. I called a video conference with CEOs of 25 companies to discuss with them the ramping up of their production," von der Leyen tweeted.

She said she secured commitment from the companies, including ventilator makers and start-ups, to boost their output.

Engineering, automotive, aeronautics and machinery companies agreed to retool or start new production lines to make intensive care equipment.

Europe has been declared the world's epicenter of the COVID-19 disease that may cause pneumonia and respiratory failure. The region has recorded over 220,700 confirmed cases, including 11,987 virus-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization.