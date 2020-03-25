UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Von Der Leyen Tells Industry Majors To Produce More Ventilators Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Von Der Leyen Tells Industry Majors to Produce More Ventilators Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she had held a video conference with major EU companies in a bid to increase ventilator output amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she had held a video conference with major EU companies in a bid to increase ventilator output amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Respiratory ventilators can save lives - and we need to ensure we have enough in the EU. I called a video conference with CEOs of 25 companies to discuss with them the ramping up of their production," von der Leyen tweeted.

She said she secured commitment from the companies, including ventilator makers and start-ups, to boost their output.

Engineering, automotive, aeronautics and machinery companies agreed to retool or start new production lines to make intensive care equipment.

Europe has been declared the world's epicenter of the COVID-19 disease that may cause pneumonia and respiratory failure. The region has recorded over 220,700 confirmed cases, including 11,987 virus-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 85 new coronavirus cases, seven more ..

1 minute ago

Syria Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

1 minute ago

UK Prison Workers Union Chief Calls for Inmate Rel ..

1 minute ago

New York State Records 5,146 More Coronavirus Case ..

1 minute ago

Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in New York State Ris ..

1 minute ago

Providing effective government services under all ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.