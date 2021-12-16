Von Der Leyen Threatens With Harsh Russia Sanctions in Case of Aggression Against Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that the EU would impose severe sanctions on Russia in case of the latter's aggression against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Brussels hosted the summit of the EU Eastern Partnership Summit during which, above all, the participants focused on the political and economic situation in Eastern Europe.

"Our very first call is on Russia to de-escalate but we are also prepared for any increasing aggression from the Russian side ... Should Russia take further aggressive actions against Ukraine the costs will be severe and the consequences serious," von der Leyen said at the summit.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.