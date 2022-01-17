Von Der Leyen to Skip EU Parliament Plenary After Her Driver Tested Positive for COVID-19

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 08:33 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she canceled her participation in European Parliament plenary after her driver had testd positive for COVID-19.
"My driver has tested positive for #COVID19. Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation to the @Europarl_EN plenary. I am returning to Brussels," she said on Twitter.