Von Der Leyen to Skip EU Parliament Plenary After Her Driver Tested Positive for COVID-19

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she canceled her participation in European Parliament plenary after her driver had testd positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she canceled her participation in European Parliament plenary after her driver had testd positive for COVID-19.

"My driver has tested positive for #COVID19. Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation to the @Europarl_EN plenary. I am returning to Brussels," she said on Twitter.