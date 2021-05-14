Von Der Leyen 'Very Concerned' Over Israel-Gaza Hostilities, Calls for End to Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday expressed extreme concern over the deadly developments in the middle East, calling on Israel and Palestine to cease hostilities.

"Very concerned by the situation in Israel and Gaza. I condemn indiscriminate attacks by Hamas on Israel. Civilians on all sides must be protected. Violence must end now," von der Leyen tweeted.

The confrontation on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip escalated earlier this week. About 1,750 rockets have since been fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel, which responded with airstrikes.

Over 130 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the conflict escalation.

The conflict has garnered international attention, with regional and international mediators such as Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Russia and others having proposed to step in to negotiate a truce.

On Thursday, special representatives of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators ” Russia, the United States, the EU and UN ” discussed the possibility of holding a ministerial meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement.