UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Von Der Leyen 'Very Concerned' Over Israel-Gaza Hostilities, Calls For End To Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Von Der Leyen 'Very Concerned' Over Israel-Gaza Hostilities, Calls for End to Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday expressed extreme concern over the deadly developments in the middle East, calling on Israel and Palestine to cease hostilities.

"Very concerned by the situation in Israel and Gaza. I condemn indiscriminate attacks by Hamas on Israel. Civilians on all sides must be protected. Violence must end now," von der Leyen tweeted.

The confrontation on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip escalated earlier this week. About 1,750 rockets have since been fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel, which responded with airstrikes.

Over 130 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the conflict escalation.

The conflict has garnered international attention, with regional and international mediators such as Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Russia and others having proposed to step in to negotiate a truce.

On Thursday, special representatives of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators ” Russia, the United States, the EU and UN ” discussed the possibility of holding a ministerial meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Russia Egypt Gaza Qatar United States Middle East Border All From

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

4 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirateâ€™s cultural land ..

6 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.