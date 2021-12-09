Vostok-2022 Drills to Be Held in September - Russian Military

The Vostok-2022 drills will become the main training event of the Russian military next year and will be held in September, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Vostok-2022 drills will become the main training event of the Russian military next year and will be held in September, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"Next year, the main training event for the armed forces will be the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise, which will be held in September. It is planned to invite military units of foreign states to this exercise," Gerasimov told a briefing.