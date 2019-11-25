UrduPoint.com
Vote Count In Uruguay Presidential Election Ends In Tie, Results To Be Announced This Week

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:40 PM

Vote Count in Uruguay Presidential Election Ends in Tie, Results to Be Announced This Week

Urugauy's presidential election vote count ended in a tie, with several dubious votes that require verification exceeding the difference in the results of the candidates, and the electoral court will reveal its decision within a few days, local media reported

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Urugauy's presidential election vote count ended in a tie, with several dubious votes that require verification exceeding the difference in the results of the candidates, and the electoral court will reveal its decision within a few days, local media reported.

"[The election court] will not announce the winner tonight," court chairman Jose Arocena said, as quoted by Periodico Correo on Sunday.

The difference in the results for the next five-year term is so small that the outcome will depend on the reexamination of 35,229 questionable votes, which is expected to be completed by Thursday or Friday.

According to the vote count for the second round of the election, Luis Lacalle Pou, from the opposition conservative National Party, leads with 48 percent (1,168,019) of the votes.

Daniel Martinez, of the ruling leftist Broad Front party, received 46.82 percent (1,139,353) of the vote.

With a difference of 28,666 votes (1.18 percent), more than 80 percent of the dubious votes must be cast to Martinez for the balance of power to change.

Pou did not directly declare his victory and urged everyone to wait for the official results.

"Formally, we will find out in a few days, unfortunately, the candidate from the government did not call us and did not recognize the irreversible result," the opposition conservative National Party candidate said.

If Pou wins, he said he will introduce a bill with over 300 articles of "urgent consideration" to parliament, without detailing, however, what those entailed.

