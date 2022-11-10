Vote for Democratic Leadership of US House Scheduled for November 30 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The vote to pick the Democratic party leadership at the US House of Representatives has been scheduled for the end of the month, CNN reported on Thursday.

The vote to select the leadership among the Democrats is set for November 30, the corporate media outlet said without providing any projections which major party will win control of the House of Representatives.

In November 8 midterm elections, current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, representing the 12 congressional district in California, was reelected.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to become the new speaker in the next term of Congress given that Republicans are projected to win a narrow majority after Tuesday's midterm elections.

McCarthy is reportedly moving quickly to secure enough votes in the Republican Party to be nominated, however, the Republican Freedom Caucus might stand in the way because it prefers a non-establishment candidate, according to media reports.