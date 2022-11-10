UrduPoint.com

Vote For Democratic Leadership Of US House Scheduled For November 30 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Vote for Democratic Leadership of US House Scheduled for November 30 - Reports

The vote to pick the Democratic party leadership at the US House of Representatives has been scheduled for the end of the month, CNN reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The vote to pick the Democratic party leadership at the US House of Representatives has been scheduled for the end of the month, CNN reported on Thursday.

The vote to select the leadership among the Democrats is set for November 30, the corporate media outlet said without providing any projections which major party will win control of the House of Representatives.

In November 8 midterm elections, current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, representing the 12 congressional district in California, was reelected.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to become the new speaker in the next term of Congress given that Republicans are projected to win a narrow majority after Tuesday's midterm elections.

McCarthy is reportedly moving quickly to secure enough votes in the Republican Party to be nominated, however, the Republican Freedom Caucus might stand in the way because it prefers a non-establishment candidate, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Minority Vote Nancy November Democrats Congress Media

Recent Stories

Italian Prime Minister Reaffirms Rome's Allegiance ..

Italian Prime Minister Reaffirms Rome's Allegiance to NATO, Voices Support for U ..

9 seconds ago
 "Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" on Nov 12

"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" on Nov 12

8 minutes ago
 Fire brigade emergency mock exercise held

Fire brigade emergency mock exercise held

8 minutes ago
 Bids for Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece Of ..

Bids for Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece Officially Canceled - State Agen ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi FMs discuss political and security ..

Pakistan, Saudi FMs discuss political and security affairs

10 minutes ago
 Spanish Truckers Set to Strike From Monday After T ..

Spanish Truckers Set to Strike From Monday After Talks Fail - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.