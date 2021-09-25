Vote for Laschet to 'keep Germany stable': Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to cast a vote for her CDU-CSU conservative alliance in Sunday's general elections to maintain German stability, stressing that it mattered which party governed the country

Munich, Germany, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :

"So we must go out with full conviction... and simply say, it's about Germany. To keep Germany stable, Armin Laschet must become chancellor, and the CDU and CSU must be the strongest force," she said Friday, referring to the conservatives' candidate.