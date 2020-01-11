Vote for Malta PM as Muscat exits over reporter murder

UrduPoint.com
Malta's Labour Party was voting Saturday to elect its and the country's new leader after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall over the murder of an investigative journalist.

Muscat, 45, said in December he would quit following widespread anger over his perceived efforts to protect friends and allies from a probe into the 2017 slaying of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Some 17,500 Labour voters are expected to vote for the party's first mid-term prime minister in history.

Muscat was set to resign Sunday once the results of the election were in.

Two candidates are vying to take over as Labour leader and prime minister: deputy prime minister and health minister Chris Fearne, a 56-year old surgeon, and 42-year-old lawyer Robert Abela.

Fearne, who has the backing of most cabinet members, is favourite to win, but Abela had been closing the gap in the polls in the final week of the campaign, the Times of Malta said.

Neither has criticised Muscat or referred to the Caruana Galizia murder in the run-up to the election. Both have insisted they represent continuity, highlighting their determination to keep the economy on its stellar trajectory.

In an emotional farewell address Friday, Muscat said he was "sorry" for the killing, the investigation into which he has been accused of hampering.

"I paid the highest price for this case to be solved under my watch," he said.

The opposition Nationalist Party slammed Muscat's "surreal" speech, pointing out that it was Caruana Galiza who had paid that price, according to the Malta Independent.

