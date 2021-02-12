UrduPoint.com
Vote Of Confidence For New Gov't In Italy To Take Place Next Tuesday, Wednesday - Reports

Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:02 PM

The vote of confidence on the new Italian government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, local media reported

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The vote of confidence on the new Italian government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, local media reported.

On Thursday, the Five Star Movement (M5S), the biggest party in the Italian parliament, decided to support the prospect of a new government in Italy led by Draghi after a vote on its online platform Rousseau. Since its support had been the most uncertain until the vote, Draghi now has enough confidence in having a parliamentary majority to come up with names for his cabinet. He is expected to appear at the presidential palace with the list of ministers later on Friday or Saturday.

According to Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper, even though it is unknown when the new government will be sworn-in, the vote of confidence is very likely to take place next Tuesday in the lower house and on Wednesday in the upper house.

It has not been clear either which names are going to appear in the list of Draghi's ministers. One thing is certain � the cabinet is going to be a mix of politicians and technocrats.

Since one of the conditions of the M5S' support for Draghi was the establishment of a special ministry for ecological transition, it is expected that someone from its ranks is going to be nominated to head it.

Last week, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella appointed Draghi, a former head of the European Central Bank, as the prime minister and tasked him with the formation of a new government. Draghi then held several rounds of consultations with the country's political parties trying to find a parliamentary majority that would support his government.

