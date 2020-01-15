Vote on Amendments to Russian Constitution May Be Held in 2020 - Election Commission

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The vote on amendments to the Russian constitution, which President Vladimir Putin has proposed in his address to the legislature, may be held in 2020 already, Central Election Commission Secretary Maya Grishina told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"If everything is solved quickly, this may happen this year," Grishina said.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Poletayev, the first deputy head of the upper house's committee on constitutional legislation, told Sputnik that he believed the vote could be held simultaneously with elections to the lower house in 2021.

The senior lawmaker praised Putin's initiatives as "timely" and "contributing to further development of the statehood."