UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vote On Chinese National Anthem Bill In Hong Kong's Legislature Disrupted By Opposition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Vote on Chinese National Anthem Bill in Hong Kong's Legislature Disrupted by Opposition

Hong Kong's Legislative Council halted a vote on a proposed bill that would outlaw disrespecting the Chinese national anthem after two pro-democracy lawmakers threw foul-smelling liquid in the chamber, media reported on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Hong Kong's Legislative Council halted a vote on a proposed bill that would outlaw disrespecting the Chinese national anthem after two pro-democracy lawmakers threw foul-smelling liquid in the chamber, media reported on Thursday.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, the incident took place during the reading of the bill, which would see those who disrespect or insult the Chinese national anthem face prison terms and fines of up to $6,400.

Lawmakers Eddie Chu and Ray Chan splashed some fluid in front of the chamber during a debate, which turned out to be a biofertilizer. Police officers and firefighters entered the building soon after the incident.

Last week's attempts to review the controversial bill sparked protests in the city, which resulted in more than 360 detentions.

Hong Kong has recently seen a surge in protests after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution at the end of May, under which the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress will be in charge of developing a national security law for Hong Kong that bans secessionist and subversive activity.

The central government's proposed security legislation has been supported by the Hong Kong leadership, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam, but was met by a wave of protests in the administrative region.

The bill has also been criticized from abroad, with Washington threatening to change its policy toward Hong Kong amid concerns that the proposed law would limit free speech and the region's autonomy from Beijing.

China, in turn, has said it was ready to defend its interests and respond accordingly to interference in its domestic affairs amid Washington's criticism of Beijing's decision to adopt new security legislation in Hong Kong. The Chinese government has repeatedly called the protests in the special administrative region the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

Related Topics

Resolution Police China Washington Parliament Vote Beijing Hong Kong Reading Chamber May Congress Media From Government

Recent Stories

Turkish President, Libya's GNA Head to Hold Talks ..

22 seconds ago

French Transport Company Sees Over $4.4Bln Losses ..

59 seconds ago

Moscow Can See Global Energy Markets Stabilizing - ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Focuses on Victory Parade Invitations for C ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Sharjah Public Works&#039; completes two ser ..

31 minutes ago

Protests in Washington Continue for 6th Day As 3 M ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.