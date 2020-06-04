(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong's Legislative Council halted a vote on a proposed bill that would outlaw disrespecting the Chinese national anthem after two pro-democracy lawmakers threw foul-smelling liquid in the chamber, media reported on Thursday

According to the RTHK broadcaster, the incident took place during the reading of the bill, which would see those who disrespect or insult the Chinese national anthem face prison terms and fines of up to $6,400.

Lawmakers Eddie Chu and Ray Chan splashed some fluid in front of the chamber during a debate, which turned out to be a biofertilizer. Police officers and firefighters entered the building soon after the incident.

Last week's attempts to review the controversial bill sparked protests in the city, which resulted in more than 360 detentions.

Hong Kong has recently seen a surge in protests after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution at the end of May, under which the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress will be in charge of developing a national security law for Hong Kong that bans secessionist and subversive activity.

The central government's proposed security legislation has been supported by the Hong Kong leadership, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam, but was met by a wave of protests in the administrative region.

The bill has also been criticized from abroad, with Washington threatening to change its policy toward Hong Kong amid concerns that the proposed law would limit free speech and the region's autonomy from Beijing.

China, in turn, has said it was ready to defend its interests and respond accordingly to interference in its domestic affairs amid Washington's criticism of Beijing's decision to adopt new security legislation in Hong Kong. The Chinese government has repeatedly called the protests in the special administrative region the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.