Vote On Constitutional Amendment Gets Underway Across Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Vote on Constitutional Amendment Gets Underway Across Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Polling stations across Russia begin accepting voters for the constitutional amendment vote on Thursday morning.

Although the official day of voting was set for July 1, the period was specifically prolonged so as to minimize the congregation of crowds in any one location to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Stations will be shut and disinfected on an hourly basis.

Also, nearly 1.2 million voters in Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod have registered to take part in the online voting pilot program.

In Moscow alone, about 45,000 election officials will manage over 3,600 polling stations across the city.

Announced in January by President Vladimir Putin, the voting date was initially set for April 22. The date had to be scrapped, however, as the coronavirus pandemic reached Russia in the lead up.

The vote seeks to introduce changes to Russia's 1993 constitution, most notably, to the structure of presidential and parliamentary power. The proposed changes include a provision nullifying the current president's terms, allowing Putin to vie for the presidency once his last term expires in 2024. The amendments also expand the government's obligations in the social sphere.

