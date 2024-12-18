Open Menu

Vote Or Boycott? Rival Campaigns Hit Chad's Streets Ahead Of Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Shouting "Boycott!", women in T-shirts emblazoned with the red cross logo of a Chadian opposition coalition urged shoppers in the capital's markets to snub this month's parliamentary and local elections.

"Don't take part in this masquerade!" the campaigners for the Political Actors' Consultation Group (GCAP) called out ahead of the December 29 polls, the first since 2011 in the central African nation.

The campaign is in full swing on the streets of N'Djamena, with supporters of both the opposition and the ruling party making their voices heard.

Florence Loardomdemadje, 46, spokeswoman for the GCAP campaigners, asked her "brothers and sisters" not to support what she called an "electoral coup" so as not to be "cheated by rogue leaders supported by crooked Chadians".

The GCAP platform, made up of 15 fiercely anti-government parties, previously called for a boycott of last December's constitutional referendum.

And it snubbed the May presidential election won by General Mahamat Idriss Deby, three years after he took over from his father who had ruled for 31 years until he was killed in a gun battle with rebels in 2021.

"These elections have not been transparent and are illegitimate. The same thing will happen again," Loardomdemadje said, accusing the government of not listening to "the cries of women and youth".

GCAP spokesman Max Kemkoye said, "to put forward candidates in an election that has been lost in advance, is to endorse a government that seeks to be legitimised".

The Transformers, another opposition party, has also blasted the vote as "theft", overseen by the ANGE electoral agency.

