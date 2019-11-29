UrduPoint.com
Vote Recount In Uruguay Presidential Election Confirms Lacalle Pou's Victory - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Vote Recount in Uruguay Presidential Election Confirms Lacalle Pou's Victory - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The recount of votes, which was necessary to name the winner of the presidential runoff in Uruguay, has confirmed the victory of Luis Lacalle Pou from the opposition conservative National Party, media reported on Thursday.

According to El Pais newspaper, Lacalle Pou has gained additional 3,090 votes as a result of the vote recount that gives him a final advantage over Daniel Martinez from the ruling leftist Broad Front party.

Lacalle Pou will assume office on March 1, 2020.

The vote count in Sunday's presidential runoff in the Latin American nation ended in a tie, with several dubious ballots requiring verification. According to media reports, the difference in the results for the next five-year term was so small that the outcome depended on the reexamination of 35,229 questionable votes.

Elections in this Latin American country are mandatory for voters and the authorities impose a fine for non-participation without a proper reason.

