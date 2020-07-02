UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vote Results At Station With Possible Ballot Stuffing Annulled- Moscow Election Commission

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:50 AM

Vote Results at Station With Possible Ballot Stuffing Annulled- Moscow Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Territorial Election Commission (TEC) of Moscow's Ramenki district annulled the results of the vote on Russian constitutional amendments at the polling station where cameras recorded possible ballot stuffing, the Moscow City Election Commission said in its Telegram channel.

Earlier reports said video cameras allegedly recorded actions similar to ballot stuffing at polling station No. 2783 in Moscow, the vote count was suspended there. The vote monitoring headquarters asked to invalidate the results at the station.

"The TEC of the Ramenki district annulled the vote results at Precinct Election Commission (PEC) No. 2783. Recordings from video surveillance cameras installed in the PEC showed a violation of the voting procedure and vote count (possible ballot stuffing)," the Moscow Election Commission said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Pakistan Engineering Council From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

2 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

3 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.