Vote Results at Station With Possible Ballot Stuffing Annulled- Moscow Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Territorial Election Commission (TEC) of Moscow's Ramenki district annulled the results of the vote on Russian constitutional amendments at the polling station where cameras recorded possible ballot stuffing, the Moscow City Election Commission said in its Telegram channel.

Earlier reports said video cameras allegedly recorded actions similar to ballot stuffing at polling station No. 2783 in Moscow, the vote count was suspended there. The vote monitoring headquarters asked to invalidate the results at the station.

"The TEC of the Ramenki district annulled the vote results at Precinct Election Commission (PEC) No. 2783. Recordings from video surveillance cameras installed in the PEC showed a violation of the voting procedure and vote count (possible ballot stuffing)," the Moscow Election Commission said.