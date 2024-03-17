Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Russians voted Sunday on the final day of an election to extend Vladimir Putin's rule to three decades, as Ukraine launched fatal attacks on the border and some voters crowded outside polling stations in protest.

The three-day vote had already been marked by a surge in fatal Ukrainian bombardments, incursions into Russian territory by pro-Kyiv sabotage groups and vandalism at polling stations.

The Kremlin has cast the election as an opportunity for Russians to throw their weight behind its full-scale military operation in Ukraine, where voting is also being staged in Russian-controlled territories.

Ukraine has slammed the ballot as illegitimate and urged the international community to reject Putin's inevitable new six-year mandate.

Supporters of the late Alexei Navalny -- Putin's most prominent rival, who died in an Arctic prison last month -- urged voters to pour into polling stations at noon and spoil their ballots for a "Midday Against Putin" protest.

His wife, Yulia Navalnaya was greeted by supporters with flowers and applause when she joined a long queue of voters at the Russian embassy in Berlin.

Some voters in Moscow appeared to heed Navalny's call, telling AFP they had come to honour his memory and show their opposition in the only legal way possible.