Vote to Suspend Russia From UN HRC Represents US Push to Continue Dominance - Envoy

The UN General Assembly vote on whether to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council represents an attempt by the United States to continue its dominant position, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The UN General Assembly vote on whether to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council represents an attempt by the United States to continue its dominant position, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Thursday.

"Today is an attempt by the US to continue its dominant position," he told a UNGA session which gathered to decide on the Russian membership in the council.