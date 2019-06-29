UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voter Registration For Afghan Presidential Election Ends Amid Continuing US-Taliban Talks

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:57 PM

Voter Registration for Afghan Presidential Election Ends Amid Continuing US-Taliban Talks

The voter registration process for the Afghan presidential election scheduled for September 28 officially ended on Saturday amid the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban movement and the United States in the Qatari capital, the country's election commission said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The voter registration process for the Afghan presidential election scheduled for September 28 officially ended on Saturday amid the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban movement and the United States in the Qatari capital, the country's election commission said on Saturday.

"The process [that started about 20 days ago] officially ended, 31 registration sites remained closed because of security and school issues," Zabihullah Sadat, a spokesman for election body, told Sputnik.

However, the voter registration was extended for a week in the central province of Ghazni, where its beginning was delayed.

According to officials, over 250,000 people have registered to vote in the September election, which will cost $30 million, according to sources.

Last year's parliamentary elections were criticized both domestically and internationally for poor organization and lack of information, observers recall.

"There should have been country-wide propaganda to tell people more about election. The process is going in very slow," Yusuf Rashid, an election observer in Kabul, told Sputnik.

The seventh round of US-Taliban talks began in Doha earlier in the day. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Kabul on Tuesday that Washington hoped to make a peace pact by September 1. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who leads the peace talks from the US side, told Afghan broadcaster Ariana news that a peace deal was a priority but the preparation for presidential election should continue if the peace agreement was not concluded.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Poor Washington Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Visit Ghazni Rashid Doha United States September From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

'School teachers to receive transfer orders on mob ..

12 seconds ago

Security plan for markets, business centres in Kar ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 29 June 2019

5 minutes ago

'Officers should provide relief to masses'

5 minutes ago

Two criminals' gangs busted, snatched vehicle reco ..

6 minutes ago

Carrying snuff during traveling abroad banned

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.