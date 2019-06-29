Voter Registration for Afghan Presidential Election Ends Amid Continuing US-Taliban Talks

The voter registration process for the Afghan presidential election scheduled for September 28 officially ended on Saturday amid the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban movement and the United States in the Qatari capital, the country's election commission said on Saturday

"The process [that started about 20 days ago] officially ended, 31 registration sites remained closed because of security and school issues," Zabihullah Sadat, a spokesman for election body, told Sputnik.

However, the voter registration was extended for a week in the central province of Ghazni, where its beginning was delayed.

According to officials, over 250,000 people have registered to vote in the September election, which will cost $30 million, according to sources.

Last year's parliamentary elections were criticized both domestically and internationally for poor organization and lack of information, observers recall.

"There should have been country-wide propaganda to tell people more about election. The process is going in very slow," Yusuf Rashid, an election observer in Kabul, told Sputnik.

The seventh round of US-Taliban talks began in Doha earlier in the day. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Kabul on Tuesday that Washington hoped to make a peace pact by September 1. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who leads the peace talks from the US side, told Afghan broadcaster Ariana news that a peace deal was a priority but the preparation for presidential election should continue if the peace agreement was not concluded.