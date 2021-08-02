Voter Registration For First Legislative Election Underway in Qatar - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The registration of voters for the election to Qatar's Shura Council (Consultative Assembly), the country's first legislative election, is now underway, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Voter registration opened on Sunday, August 1 and will last until Thursday, August 5, the ministry said, adding that initial voter lists will be released on August 8.

Eligible voters must be Qatari citizens at least 18 years old by August 22, and whose grandfather was born in Qatar.

At the end of July, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani approved electoral laws for the October election. Voters will elect 30 members of the 45-strong advisory Shura Council, while the Emir will appoint 15 others.