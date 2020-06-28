Voter Turnout at French Municipal Elections So Far About 15% - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The voter turnout at the second round of French municipal elections stood at just above 15 percent as of Sunday noon (10:00 GMT), the country's Ministry of the Interior said.

France has resumed the municipal elections that were disrupted by nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Elections #Municipales2020: Participation rate at noon in mainland France is 15.29%," the ministry said on Twitter.

This is 3 percentage points less than the turnout during the same time period at the first round, which was held on March 15. The second round was initially scheduled for March 22, but eventually postponed due to the outbreak.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. Voters were called upon to adhere to social distancing and wear face masks.