Voter Turnout At Kyrgyzstan's Referendum To Pick Form Of Gov't Passes 30% Threshold - CEC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Turnout in Kyrgyzstan's referendum to choose a form of government has passed the 30 percent turnout threshold needed to legitimize the result, the country's Central Election Commission said on Sunday.

According to the commission's data, 33.08 percent of Kyrgyzstan's electorate came out to vote, or 1,178,656 people, with two hours left before ballots close.

Kyrgyzstan's citizens are also electing a president from 17 candidates on the same day as they decide on a presidential or a parliamentary form of government.

